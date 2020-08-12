Microsoft dual-screen Surface Duo: costs $1399, launches September 10

Microsoft Surface Duo pre-orders open up, the dual-screen device will cost $1400 and runs Android -- modified for the dual screens.

Microsoft has just announced that its Surface Duo smartphone is now available for pre-order, with the dual-screen smartphone shipping on September 10 for $1399.

Microsoft announced the dual-screen Surface Pro nearly a year ago, with the Surface Duo rocking dual 5.6-inch screens but when it is unfolded, you'll get a huge 8.1-inch PixelSense display to gander at. Microsoft uses a 360-degree hinge system that sees the dual 5.6-inch displays either being used on their own, or together.

Inside, we have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options.

But there's something strange that feels weird even typing: Microsoft is using Android on the Surface Duo, which is weird. An OS giant using another OS giant's operating system, on their smartphone -- when the competitor providing the OS also makes smartphones.

It's actually great -- to see Microsoft fully embracing Android and making it into their own through the game-changing dual-screen Surface Duo device.

Surface Duo isn't really a smartphone, and it's not really a tablet -- it's not really a laptop or laptop replacement, and it's not a Surface Pro or Surface Go. It's its own thing -- and I seriously love that, it's Microsoft going out on a limb.

Microsoft has worked with Google on tweaking the Android operating system for the dual-screen goodness on the Surface Duo. This is similar to how Google worked with Samsung on Android and its required tweaks for a foldable smartphone for the Galaxy Fold.

But then surprisingly, Microsoft dumped the announcement of Surface Pro in the middle of the night -- where it will cost $1399 and arrive on September 10.

