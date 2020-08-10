TweakTown
NVIDIA should reveal next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards on August 31

NVIDIA kicks off Ultimate Countdown, adds '21 days. 21 years.' which points to August 31, the day GeForce 256 was unveiled in 1999.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 10 2020 10:10 AM CDT
I'm currently on-board the Ampere Hype Train right now, with NVIDIA officially kicking off the marketing campaign for its next-gen GeForce graphics cards.

As a long time GeForce fan (my online handle has been 'anthony256' right after I got my hands-on the GeForce 256 back in 1999) it makes the hairs on my arms stand up to even write about this. NVIDIA followed up its #UltimateCountdown tease with "21 Days. 21 Years".

NVIDIA should reveal next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards on August 31
Now, 21 days from now is August 31, 2020 -- why is that important?

August 31, 1999 was the day NVIDIA revealed the GeForce 256... the first-ever GPU, and the first-ever GeForce graphics card.

It is a monumental day for NVIDIA, so it seems like the new Ampere-based GeForce graphics cards will be unveiled on August 31, which is 21 days from now.

It kinda feels unbelievable at this point, after all these years of rumors, hype and everything in between -- we're about to have next-gen graphics cards launch from both sides with NVIDIA firing first with the marketing train now left the station for GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

