Oops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed

New Xbox controller spotted, confirms the unannounced Xbox Series S cheaper which is a cut down version of the Xbox Series X.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 10 2020 2:46 AM CDT
Well, it seems Microsoft is going to be forced to confirm and announce its cheaper Xbox Series S console now that a new leak was shown on Twitter.

Twitter user 'Zak S' shows off a new Xbox controller that on the side says it is for the Xbox Series X/S consoles, seemingly confirming Microsoft's cheaper "codename Anaconda" console. Xbox Series S is meant to have 7.5GB of GDDR6 versus the beefier 13.5GB GDDR6 inside of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft is expected to have performance on the cheaper Xbox Series S much lower than the Xbox Series X, and even under the Xbox One X. We're looking at around 4 TFLOPs for the Xbox Series X, while the flagship Xbox Series X will be pumping away at 12 TFLOPs.

Oops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed 02 | TweakTown.comOops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed 03 | TweakTown.com
Oops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed 04 | TweakTown.comOops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed 06 | TweakTown.com
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

