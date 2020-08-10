Oops, the not-yet-confirmed, but cheaper Xbox Series S gets confirmed

New Xbox controller spotted, confirms the unannounced Xbox Series S cheaper which is a cut down version of the Xbox Series X.

Well, it seems Microsoft is going to be forced to confirm and announce its cheaper Xbox Series S console now that a new leak was shown on Twitter.

Twitter user 'Zak S' shows off a new Xbox controller that on the side says it is for the Xbox Series X/S consoles, seemingly confirming Microsoft's cheaper "codename Anaconda" console. Xbox Series S is meant to have 7.5GB of GDDR6 versus the beefier 13.5GB GDDR6 inside of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft is expected to have performance on the cheaper Xbox Series S much lower than the Xbox Series X, and even under the Xbox One X. We're looking at around 4 TFLOPs for the Xbox Series X, while the flagship Xbox Series X will be pumping away at 12 TFLOPs.

