Sony goes all out with their first PS4 exclusive PC port

Horizon Zero Dawn hits PC in August with uncapped FPS, Ultra-Wide support, and multiple graphics optimizations/settings.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 1:45 pm CDT

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7, 2020, complete with PC-specific features not available on PS4.

This August, Sony is officially breaking PS4 exclusivity with its debut first-party PC port. Guerrilla Games' excellent sci-fi action RPG will look and play better on PC than it ever did on PS4 thanks to platform-specific optimizations like uncapped FPS, 4K resolution textures, 21:9 support, FoV sliders, and even an HDR toggle. The result culminates in one of the best-looking games Sony has released to date...and it's a PC re-release of a 2017 game.

Gamers can also play with a controller and Guerrilla has baked in full button remapping on both M&KB and controller options. There's also a built-in benchmarking tool that will automatically set in-game performance based on your rig's hardware capabilities.

These high-end textures and models will come at a steep data cost, though: The game clocks in at 100GB on both storefronts.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC features

  • 21:9 Ultra-Wide aspect ratio support
  • Unlocked frame rates
  • 4K resolution textures
  • FOV slider
  • Refresh rate controls
  • HDR
  • Full controller support
  • Massively improved reflections and atmospheric effects
  • Dynamic foliage

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99, and will come with a number of add-ons alongside the premium The Frozen Wilds expansion.

Check below for PC spec requirements:

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bits
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bits
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100GB available space
ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

