Sony goes all out with their first PS4 exclusive PC port

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7, 2020, complete with PC-specific features not available on PS4.

This August, Sony is officially breaking PS4 exclusivity with its debut first-party PC port. Guerrilla Games' excellent sci-fi action RPG will look and play better on PC than it ever did on PS4 thanks to platform-specific optimizations like uncapped FPS, 4K resolution textures, 21:9 support, FoV sliders, and even an HDR toggle. The result culminates in one of the best-looking games Sony has released to date...and it's a PC re-release of a 2017 game.

Gamers can also play with a controller and Guerrilla has baked in full button remapping on both M&KB and controller options. There's also a built-in benchmarking tool that will automatically set in-game performance based on your rig's hardware capabilities.

These high-end textures and models will come at a steep data cost, though: The game clocks in at 100GB on both storefronts.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC features

21:9 Ultra-Wide aspect ratio support

Unlocked frame rates

4K resolution textures

FOV slider

Refresh rate controls

HDR

Full controller support

Massively improved reflections and atmospheric effects

Dynamic foliage

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99, and will come with a number of add-ons alongside the premium The Frozen Wilds expansion.

Check below for PC spec requirements:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100GB available space

RECOMMENDED: