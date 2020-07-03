Sony goes all out with their first PS4 exclusive PC port
Horizon Zero Dawn hits PC in August with uncapped FPS, Ultra-Wide support, and multiple graphics optimizations/settings.
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7, 2020, complete with PC-specific features not available on PS4.
This August, Sony is officially breaking PS4 exclusivity with its debut first-party PC port. Guerrilla Games' excellent sci-fi action RPG will look and play better on PC than it ever did on PS4 thanks to platform-specific optimizations like uncapped FPS, 4K resolution textures, 21:9 support, FoV sliders, and even an HDR toggle. The result culminates in one of the best-looking games Sony has released to date...and it's a PC re-release of a 2017 game.
Gamers can also play with a controller and Guerrilla has baked in full button remapping on both M&KB and controller options. There's also a built-in benchmarking tool that will automatically set in-game performance based on your rig's hardware capabilities.
These high-end textures and models will come at a steep data cost, though: The game clocks in at 100GB on both storefronts.
Horizon Zero Dawn PC features
- 21:9 Ultra-Wide aspect ratio support
- Unlocked frame rates
- 4K resolution textures
- FOV slider
- Refresh rate controls
- HDR
- Full controller support
- Massively improved reflections and atmospheric effects
- Dynamic foliage
The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99, and will come with a number of add-ons alongside the premium The Frozen Wilds expansion.
Check below for PC spec requirements:
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100GB available space