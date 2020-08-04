Use these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers on your Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers leaked ahead of Samsung's big Unpacked 2020 event on August 5, we it will be unveiled.

We're hours away from Samsung's upcoming Unpacked 2020 event where we'll be introduced to the new Galaxy Note 20 (you can read all about those phones here) and the new, re-branded Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone is right around the corner, but before it's big unveiling we've got leaker Ishan Agarwal providing the world with the official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers. If you've got an original Galaxy Fold, you might want to check them out.

You can grab the official photos in higher quality from this Google Drive link, but expect more Galaxy Z Fold 2 wallpapers when Samsung announces the new phones (and I'm sure much more) at Unpacked 2020 on August 5.