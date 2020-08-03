Here's what you need to run Project CARS 3 on the PC

Project CARS 3 releases on August 28, with Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios releasing the PC system requirements for the game.

Project CARS 3 is right around the corner, with publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios detailing the PC system requirements. Oh, and they released a new trailer... check it out:

Slightly Mad Studios requires an Intel Core i5 3540 or AMD FX-8350 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of storage at a minimum. They're asking for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or equivalent, while the recommended specs are a little higher.

Project CARS 3 recommended specs are much higher, with Slightly Mad Studios asking for an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and 16GB of RAM. You'll need the same 50GB storage, but the recommended GPU is much higher: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700.

MINIMUM:

OS : Window 10 (+ specific versions of 7)

Processor : 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics : GTX 680 or equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Storage : 50GB available space

Sound Card : Direct X compatible sound card

Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

RECOMMENDED: