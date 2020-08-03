TweakTown
Here's what you need to run Project CARS 3 on the PC

Project CARS 3 releases on August 28, with Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios releasing the PC system requirements for the game.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 11:15 PM CDT
Project CARS 3 is right around the corner, with publisher Bandai Namco and developer Slightly Mad Studios detailing the PC system requirements. Oh, and they released a new trailer... check it out:

Slightly Mad Studios requires an Intel Core i5 3540 or AMD FX-8350 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 50GB of storage at a minimum. They're asking for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or equivalent, while the recommended specs are a little higher.

Project CARS 3 recommended specs are much higher, with Slightly Mad Studios asking for an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and 16GB of RAM. You'll need the same 50GB storage, but the recommended GPU is much higher: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700.

MINIMUM:

  • OS: Window 10 (+ specific versions of 7)
  • Processor: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 3450 or 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: GTX 680 or equivalent
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 50GB available space
  • Sound Card: Direct X compatible sound card
  • Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent

RECOMMENDED:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel i7 8700k or AMD Ryzen 7 2700K
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX5700
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 50GB available space
  • Sound Card: DIrectX compatible sound card
  • Additional Notes: For VR or triple screen use, GTX 980 or equivalent
