Fortnite is finally getting cars with its new Joy Ride update

Epic Games will unleash cars in battle royale shooter Fortnite with its upcoming Joy Ride update taking off on August 5.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 4 2020 12:25 AM CDT
Epic Games has been teasing cars in Fortnite for a while now, and while we all knew they were probably coming anyway -- now it's official. Fortnite is getting cars on Wednesday with its new "Joy Ride" update.

The developer confirmed the news on the official Fortnite Twitter account, where it explains "It's not just a name. It's a warning". The cars will be coming to Fortnite in the upcoming Joy Ride update, which will arrive on gamers' systems on Wednesday, August 5.

It's a strange move for Epic in Fortnite, and it will change the entire meta of the game. Fortnite is all about that fort building and resource gathering, and while the water is a different way to travel -- on-ground transport through cars is going to change things up in a big way.

Expect some crazy trailer in the next few hours, showing off all the car antics in Fortnite, I'm sure.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

