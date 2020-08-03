Ubisoft bets big on streaming with new Parsec deal

Ubisoft has lofty ambitions for game streaming technology, and its recent deal with Parsec could lead to big future plans.

Ubisoft wants to make a big splash in game streaming, and is now one step closer to creating a viable infrastructure to making it happen.

Today Ubisoft signed a multi-year deal with Parsec, a platform that uses the cloud to access data remotely from your home PC. Ubisoft recently used Parsec for press previews of Assassin's Creed Valhalla; Ubisoft had the demo's source files on their server PC, which was then accessibly streamed to press using cloud networks. This is just one use-case for the Parsec service.

Parsec is an actual platform, not just a service. Parsec lets you share your screen to any device anywhere you are, kind of like Sony's Remote Play. It's also a Google Drive-like cloud server that grants access to data and experiences to other users. There's also features like guided matchmaking that lets you connect and play with other Parsec users.

The implications here are staggering to say the least. Ubisoft could use Parsec to let you stream your entire uPlay library remotely through uPlay+.

This deal will dramatically affect and natively tie into Ubisoft's core games. Remember, Ubisoft capitalizes on engagement-driven live games that are built around online play. Ubisoft's strategic push into game streaming with Stadia was a big move, and now they're laying out even more infrastructures to ensure a long-term streaming plan.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Parsec. The streaming technology they have developed provides the players a new way to discover video games while providing an optimal quality of experience. Through this partnership, we are strengthening our streaming capabilities for our internal and player facing platforms," said Stephanie Perotti, Ubisoft VP Online Services.

We don't know exactly how this partnership will manifest moving forward. It's possible Ubisoft could just use Parsec to host more online-based previews in the immediate future. But I believe Parsec will be a fundamental part of Ubisoft's major streaming plans going forward.

Parsec features: