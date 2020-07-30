NVIDIA bundles Rainbow Six: Siege with GeForce RTX 20 series cards

NVIDIA is bundling copies of Rainbow Six: Siege Gold Edition with their GeForce RTX 20 series graphics carrds, as part of their Frames Win Games bundle.

Rainbow Six: Siege launched back in 2015, and has over 50 million people playing the game as of September 2019. The game has recently had its Year 5 pass launch, with a bunch of DLC included in the Gold Edition -- and thus, for free when you purchased an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series graphics card.

You can buy any GeForce RTX 20 series card between the regular GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, right through to the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.