CES 2021 will be all-digital, the entire show will be available online

CES 2021 was never going to be an in-person event (even though CTA said it would still happen) with COVID-19 wrecking havoc across the US and the world, with organizers Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announcing CES 2021 will be an all-digital event.

The CTA is obviously concerned over COVID-19 globally, and having people from every corner and country in the world descending on Las Vegas, USA. The all-digital CES 2021 will be very different from previous shows where everything will be online versus on the show floor and hotel suites in Vegas.

Keynotes and conferences . Now you'll have a front-row seat for groundbreaking announcements and insights from the world's tech leaders completely online.

Product showcase . With this digital evolution of the CES show floor, you'll be able to explore products and services, based on your interests and business, through dynamic product showcases or live demos.

Meetings and networking. You'll be able to engage with the brands, thought leaders and business connections you care about with live interactions, meetups or roundtable discussions.

"The CTA said in their press release: "Technology has helped us all work, learn and connect during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has presented real solutions to help solve complex global challenges. We recognize that, particularly in these uncertain times, it is the partnerships of some of the most creative minds that bring the best solutions to life".

"We're looking forward to welcoming the global tech industry, from international brands to budding startups, to kick off the year with the world's most influential digital technology event. Mark your calendars for the first week in January and be on the lookout for more exciting news about CES 2021. We plan to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show".

"Thank you for your continued support. Please stay healthy and safe".