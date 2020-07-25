You can't look at Sam Porter Bridge's junk because it doesn't exist

Death Stranding, a game where your pee and poo are weapons, has no penis model for its main character Sam Porter Bridges.

A new Death Stranding camera hack reveals some interesting details about Sam Porter Bridge's junk. Kojima Productions didn't render an in-game model for Sam's penis in the game. He's as smooth as a mannequin down there.

The revelation comes from Lance McDonald, who discovered a camera glitch that lets gamers see behind the glass during Death Stranding's shower scenes.

The illuminating revelation isn't all that surprising--lots of games don't render nudity that never gets shown--but gamers have long since tried to check out Reedus' junk while playing the game, especially when peeing out in the wild. Sam will also deck you if you check out his crotch in the game's safe zones.