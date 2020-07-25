NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

You can't look at Sam Porter Bridge's junk because it doesn't exist

Death Stranding, a game where your pee and poo are weapons, has no penis model for its main character Sam Porter Bridges.

| Jul 25, 2020 at 6:19pm CDT

You can't check out Norman Reedus's penis in Death Stranding because it technically doesn't exist.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
You can't look at Sam Porter Bridge's junk because it doesn't exist 56 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new Death Stranding camera hack reveals some interesting details about Sam Porter Bridge's junk. Kojima Productions didn't render an in-game model for Sam's penis in the game. He's as smooth as a mannequin down there.

The revelation comes from Lance McDonald, who discovered a camera glitch that lets gamers see behind the glass during Death Stranding's shower scenes.

You can't look at Sam Porter Bridge's junk because it doesn't exist 55 | TweakTown.com

The illuminating revelation isn't all that surprising--lots of games don't render nudity that never gets shown--but gamers have long since tried to check out Reedus' junk while playing the game, especially when peeing out in the wild. Sam will also deck you if you check out his crotch in the game's safe zones.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $64.61
CAD $65.48CAD $63.83CAD $64.92
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2020 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.