Halo: Infinite has 2-player split-screen and 4-player online co-op

Split-screen is coming back with Halo: Infinite, but it maxes out at 2 players. There's an online option for 4-player co-op too.

Unlike Halo 3, the latest Halo: Infinite game won't have four-player split-screen co-op.

Halo: Infinite will indeed have local split-screen co-op in campaign mode, but it'll be limited to two players on the same console. Four-player co-op will only be available online, and you'll of course need Xbox LIVE Gold to play with others on the network.

343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook confirmed the news today on Twitter: "Hey everyone I saw some reports of campaign supporting 4 player Split screen for campaign and just want to correct. Halo Infinite will be supporting 2 player split screen and 4 player online co-op for campaign. Sorry about the confusion."

Co-op should be a huge part of Halo: Infinite's campaign. The story mode is much more ambitious this time around, ditching its previous linear focus for a more RPG-esque open-world scope complete with an interactive map, upgrades, and massive replayability. 343i notes Halo: Infinite is "campaign evolved" and the map is several times larger than its previous games combined.

Halo: Infinite's campaign resembles more of a mash-up of Spartan Ops and Firefight than it does, say, Halo 3. The story beats are still in and the game will still be wrapped around a main structured arc and theme, but the gameplay loop is more like RAGE 2 than it is other Halo games.

This move makes a lot of sense. Four-player split-screen is pretty tough to pull off, and hardly anyone would really use it. Plus having your screen divided up into four squares isn't so fun. At best, four-player split-screen is more of a party type of thing rather than an everyday kind of play.

There's been no talk on split-screen multiplayer specifics, but 343i did confirm it'll happen eventually. Split-screen multiplayer could likewise be limited to two players, though.

Halo: Infinite will release in November alongside the Xbox Series X. It'll also be available on Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass.