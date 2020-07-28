Obisdian's next-gen RPG Avowed supports mods on PC and consoles
Obsidian's new Avowed game is like a next-gen Skyrim sequel set in the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Now we have new info leaks.
Although Obisdian's new RPG Avowed is shrouded in mystery, info on modding, next-gen worldbuilding, enemies, and overall scope has leaked out behind the scenes.
Just as the developer promised, Obsidian is making a huge new RPG. It's called Avowed, and it's a next-gen Xbox Series X console exclusive that's set in Eora, the mythical land of the studio's original Pillars of Eternity IP. The trailer also showed first-person Skyrim-esque exploration and combat. But that's really all that's been confirmed so far, and rightly so because the game is years away. Luckily some insiders are spilling the beans on what's next for Avowed.
According to ResetERA's Klobrille, who has inside knowledge of the goings-on of multiple studios and has rightly predicted parts of the recent Xbox stream, Avowed aims to wow gamers.
Obsidian wants to create a true next-gen RPG spectacle for the Xbox Series X, complete with high-end dynamic weather systems, reactive worlds and AI, chaotic magic physics and combat, and full mod support across PC and consoles. The last one is pretty important and was my favorite part of reviewing Skyrim Special Edition on Xbox One.
Read Also: Here's a list of Xbox Series X exclusive games coming in 2022
The following list of Avowed info was paraphrased from Klobrille's post. Bear in mind nothing has been confirmed from Microsoft or Obsidian, but a lot of this sounds right on the mark for the studio's overall scope:
- Massive open world that's a lot bigger and more dense than Skyrim
- Real-time dynamic weather/climate and lighting systems
- Heavy emphasis on improved magic physics
- Takes place in Eora's Living Lands
- World is highly reactive, includes lighting, AI, physics, and overall environment (weather, etc.)
- High-end character creator
- Mods are supported on consoles and PC, but they will be created using PC tools (as per usual)
- Companions are in (It's Obisdian, so of course)
- Tons of factions/groups to support not unlike The Outer Worlds
- Story is based around rooting out tyranny and corruption through
- Huge boss fights planned
- Gods will influence gameplay
- Tons of towering statues, edifices, and structures right out of mythical fantasy
- Avowed will feature two large kingdom-cities alongside smaller villages and towns
- Multiple biomes like deserts, wildlands, forests, and dells
- Players can swim in the game
- Pillars of Eternity lore remains intact
- Dynamic dialog options
- Similar to Fallout, you can kill everyone in the game
- Avowed is in full production
- ~100 devs working on the project for next 2 years
- Obsidian plans to expand team to work on Avowed
- May release 2022 - Early 2023
Avowed is an Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC exclusive, and won't be coming to last-gen Xbox consoles. Expect it to release in 2022 or thereabouts.