Obisdian's next-gen RPG Avowed supports mods on PC and consoles

Obsidian's new Avowed game is like a next-gen Skyrim sequel set in the Pillars of Eternity franchise. Now we have new info leaks.

Although Obisdian's new RPG Avowed is shrouded in mystery, info on modding, next-gen worldbuilding, enemies, and overall scope has leaked out behind the scenes.

Just as the developer promised, Obsidian is making a huge new RPG. It's called Avowed, and it's a next-gen Xbox Series X console exclusive that's set in Eora, the mythical land of the studio's original Pillars of Eternity IP. The trailer also showed first-person Skyrim-esque exploration and combat. But that's really all that's been confirmed so far, and rightly so because the game is years away. Luckily some insiders are spilling the beans on what's next for Avowed.

According to ResetERA's Klobrille, who has inside knowledge of the goings-on of multiple studios and has rightly predicted parts of the recent Xbox stream, Avowed aims to wow gamers.

Obsidian wants to create a true next-gen RPG spectacle for the Xbox Series X, complete with high-end dynamic weather systems, reactive worlds and AI, chaotic magic physics and combat, and full mod support across PC and consoles. The last one is pretty important and was my favorite part of reviewing Skyrim Special Edition on Xbox One.

The following list of Avowed info was paraphrased from Klobrille's post. Bear in mind nothing has been confirmed from Microsoft or Obsidian, but a lot of this sounds right on the mark for the studio's overall scope:

Massive open world that's a lot bigger and more dense than Skyrim

Real-time dynamic weather/climate and lighting systems

Heavy emphasis on improved magic physics

Takes place in Eora's Living Lands

World is highly reactive, includes lighting, AI, physics, and overall environment (weather, etc.)

High-end character creator

Mods are supported on consoles and PC, but they will be created using PC tools (as per usual)

Companions are in (It's Obisdian, so of course)

Tons of factions/groups to support not unlike The Outer Worlds

Story is based around rooting out tyranny and corruption through

Huge boss fights planned

Gods will influence gameplay

Tons of towering statues, edifices, and structures right out of mythical fantasy

Avowed will feature two large kingdom-cities alongside smaller villages and towns

Multiple biomes like deserts, wildlands, forests, and dells

Players can swim in the game

Pillars of Eternity lore remains intact

Dynamic dialog options

Similar to Fallout, you can kill everyone in the game

Avowed is in full production

~100 devs working on the project for next 2 years

Obsidian plans to expand team to work on Avowed

May release 2022 - Early 2023

Avowed is an Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC exclusive, and won't be coming to last-gen Xbox consoles. Expect it to release in 2022 or thereabouts.