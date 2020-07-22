ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone: super-fast 144Hz OLED display, 16GB RAM
ASUS ROG Phone 3: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, 16GB of RAM, a beautiful 6.59-inch OLED screen with a silky smooth 144Hz refresh.
ASUS has just made its new ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone official, with some of the most insane specs we've seen in a gaming smartphone yet.
The new ASUS ROG Phone 3 stands out with its large 6.6-inch 1080 x 2340 144Hz display, and powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865+ processor. We have 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM offerings depending on the version you buy.
ASUS has used a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with HDR 10+ support on the new ROG Phone 3, with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 25ms touch latency. This means the ASUS ROG Phone 3 should be the fastest, smoothest gaming smartphone on the planet.
Inside, there's a huge 6000mAh battery which should have you gaming on-the-go longer than any other gaming smartphone -- joined by super-fast 30W charging when required. There's also a triple-camera setup led by a flagship 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor while you get a high-end 24-megapixel snapper for selfies.
- It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+: The new Snapdragon 865+ has a faster CPU and GPU than the regular Snapdragon 865, as well as 5G connectivity, 8K 30FPS camera support, 144Hz refresh rate support, and so much more.
- Ridiculous CPU and GPU power: The additional CPU and GPU grunt from the new Snapdragon 865+ helps ASUS unleash the world's fastest gaming smartphone.
- Crazy-fast 144Hz refresh display: Seriously, 120Hz refrersh rates on gaming smartphones was already awesome enough, but now ASUS drives it up to 144Hz.
- Super-huge 6000mAh battery: ASUS has crammed in a gigantic 6000mAh battery, which charges at up to 30W thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology.
- Oh, it also has 5G: It wouldn't be a new Snapdragon 865+ powered gaming smartphone without 5G, another jewel that Qualcomm gets to put into the crown for the ASUS ROG Phone 3.
- ASUS also has a million and one accessories: ASUS has a stack of accessories for the ROG Phone 3, some of them are game changers for a gaming smartphone.
You will have Android 10 out of the box, with the ROG Phone 3 having ASUS Launcher on top. You'll also get different models with varying RAM and internal storage:
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage
- 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage
You will also have the ASUS AeroActive Cooler, a detachable fan that ASUS provides with a kickstand. You're running an insanely fast gaming smartphone that is almost like a mini console or PC in your pocket, a fan is a good idea to keep it running cool.
ASUS also gives you a 30W charger in the box, as well as 3 months of Google Stadia Pro cloud gaming access for free.
No details on pricing just yet.