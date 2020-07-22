ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone: super-fast 144Hz OLED display, 16GB RAM

ASUS has just made its new ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone official, with some of the most insane specs we've seen in a gaming smartphone yet.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 3 stands out with its large 6.6-inch 1080 x 2340 144Hz display, and powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865+ processor. We have 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM offerings depending on the version you buy.

ASUS has used a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with HDR 10+ support on the new ROG Phone 3, with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 25ms touch latency. This means the ASUS ROG Phone 3 should be the fastest, smoothest gaming smartphone on the planet.

Inside, there's a huge 6000mAh battery which should have you gaming on-the-go longer than any other gaming smartphone -- joined by super-fast 30W charging when required. There's also a triple-camera setup led by a flagship 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor while you get a high-end 24-megapixel snapper for selfies.

It's powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ : The new Snapdragon 865+ has a faster CPU and GPU than the regular Snapdragon 865, as well as 5G connectivity, 8K 30FPS camera support, 144Hz refresh rate support, and so much more.

Ridiculous CPU and GPU power : The additional CPU and GPU grunt from the new Snapdragon 865+ helps ASUS unleash the world's fastest gaming smartphone.

Crazy-fast 144Hz refresh display : Seriously, 120Hz refrersh rates on gaming smartphones was already awesome enough, but now ASUS drives it up to 144Hz.

Super-huge 6000mAh battery : ASUS has crammed in a gigantic 6000mAh battery, which charges at up to 30W thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Oh, it also has 5G : It wouldn't be a new Snapdragon 865+ powered gaming smartphone without 5G, another jewel that Qualcomm gets to put into the crown for the ASUS ROG Phone 3.

ASUS also has a million and one accessories: ASUS has a stack of accessories for the ROG Phone 3, some of them are game changers for a gaming smartphone.

You will have Android 10 out of the box, with the ROG Phone 3 having ASUS Launcher on top. You'll also get different models with varying RAM and internal storage:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB internal storage

16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage

You will also have the ASUS AeroActive Cooler, a detachable fan that ASUS provides with a kickstand. You're running an insanely fast gaming smartphone that is almost like a mini console or PC in your pocket, a fan is a good idea to keep it running cool.

ASUS also gives you a 30W charger in the box, as well as 3 months of Google Stadia Pro cloud gaming access for free.

No details on pricing just yet.