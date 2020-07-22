Halo: Infinite box art is as epic as it gets

Halo: Infinite's official Xbox box art returns to franchise's old-school Combat Evolved roots of sci-fi wonder, hope, and heroism.

343 Industries has revealed Halo: Infinite's box art ahead of tomorrow's huge campaign gameplay reveal, clearly highlighting the main themes and focus for the ambitious sequel.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Box art says a lot about a game and is still a big factor in whether or a not a consumer buys a product. Halo: Infinite's cover art is decidedly epic and gives us a big idea on what the game is all about.

Back in 2018, 343i's Dan Chosich said Infinite is returning to its roots to embrace Combat Evolve's main tenants: Sci-fi wonder, hope against desperation and loss, and a true sense of emboldened heroism.

The art speaks volumes about Infinite's focus, and promises a substantial playground of exploration, strife, sci-fantasy secrets, and of course adventures in the shoes of the titular Master Chief.

The specifics are still unknown, but there's strong evidence that Halo: Infinite isn't just a game but a platform for future Halo titles. It may be the beginning of a massive ongoing live service-based experience with a continually-evolving campaign and an innovative mix of online PVE co-op and PVP multiplayer.

Halo: Infinite's first-every gameplay will be showcased tomorrow, Thursday, July 23 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST and will be streamed on the following platforms: