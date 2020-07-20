Kanye West says the movie 'Get Out' is about him on Twitter

Did Kanye West just say the Kardashian family are hypnotizing him like in Jordan Peele's super creepy movie Get Out? Wow.

Kayne West is in the headlines yet again, going viral on Twitter right now -- but this time it's not about his run for the 2020 elections against President Trump and Joe Biden -- but some major bombshells through a series of tweets.

The biggest one that caught my eye just now is where Kanye says "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me". Now for those who don't remember and can't connect some of those dots, I'll break this bit down for you:

What is Get Out? Get Out is a horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele, where it centers around Chris -- an African-American man, decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway. Although they seem normal at first, he is not prepared to experience the horrors ahead" as explained in a quick Google search.

What happens in Get Out? Well, it is pretty creepy... but I find This Is Barry explains it well. You can read the full post here, but here's just a snippet of ? Well, it is pretty creepy... but I find This Is Barry explains it well. You can read the full post here, but here's just a snippet of the article

The Armitage Family. Their Secret.

Here's the key element of the story. This family, for decades, has been "supplying" African-American bodies for the old and dying white folks in their cult. Yeah, that's right - supplying. Grandpa Armitage has found a way to use neurosurgery and hypnosis to move the consciousness of one person into another's body.

There is a mention of how grandpa was beaten by Jesse Owens in the qualifying round for the Berlin Olympics in 1936. Jesse was black and this probably began the fascination for the African-American physique for the Armitage family. What is also important here is that even though the Armitage family admire the cliche of the athletically built black people, they do not care for their minds. The family simply consider the African-American people to be a good vessel to be used by another mind - the mind of a white person. The procedure is done in three major steps.

The victim is first hypnotized. In this process, the consciousness of the person is sent to the "sunken space". This is represented by the dark void. When the consciousness is sent here, the mind can now take on another person's consciousness. However, the original consciousness stays in a state of limbo. In darkness, imprisoned. The victim is explained how the process is going to take effect. This apparently makes it easier for the shift of consciousness to happen. There is a partial brain transplant that needs to happen from the source to the victim's head. This final step completes the transfer.

Rose's mom is a hypnotist and her dad is a neurosurgeon.

What is the Sunken Place? I'll let In the film Get Out, the Sunken Place is a trance-like, otherworld state black victims of hypnosis are trapped in when their bodies are taken over by white hosts. It has inspired memes and become a symbol of the unwitting oppression of black people". ? I'll let Dictionary.com define that for you: "".

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Is Kanye West saying the Kardashians hypnotized him? Well, just look at his follow up tweets, where Kanye says: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday".

Last updated: Jul 20, 2020 at 10:51 pm CDT