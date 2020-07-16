Destiny 2's big new Beyond Light expansion delayed to November

Destiny 2's new Beyond Light expansion has been delayed from September 22 to November 10, 2020, Bungie today announced.

Remote work complications have convinced Bungie to delay Destiny 2's ambitious new Beyond Light expansion to November. Bungie's development team are now working from home, making communication more difficult, and they simply need more time to make the expansion. Beyond Light includes a new area in Jupiter's icy moon of Europa and the ability to wield the Darkness for the first time ever.

"While we're sad to keep the secrets of Europa under wraps for a few extra weeks, our dev team is putting in the work to deliver an adventure that is worthy of your bravery. Doing that work from our homes finds us very far away from our usual ideal of working together in a studio - currently still quarantined. So we're taking the time we need to do it right under the most challenging of conditions," Bungie said.

As a result, the Season of Arrivals will be artificially stretched 40 days past its initial retirement date. Bungie has released a new roadmap for Season of Arrivals in a premature weekly update post.

The annual Solstice of Heroes event will start August 11 and ends on September 8. Bungie plans to extend Moments of Triumph right up until Beyond Light drops on November 10. The annual Festival of the Lost is also coming on October 6 and runs to November 3.

Beyond Light is now launching on November 10, 2020 on all platforms and is the start of a big new trilogy of expansions and content. Beyond Light will kick off a new season alongside a brand new storyline that explores the heart of the Darkness and brings to light even more of the game's sci-fantasy mythos.