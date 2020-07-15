Twitter stops all 'Blue Tick' accounts from posting after major hack

Twitter hacked, with Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, President Obama hit -- now all 'Blue Tick' accounts can't tweet... for now.

Twitter has been hacked in a major way, with the accounts of prominent figures throughout the world including Bill Gates, Joe Biden, President Obama, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg and others hit.

Well, now Twitter has reacted by disabling all "Blue Tick" accounts from tweeting after the crypto hack storms through their network. Now verified Twitter accounts can't tweet right now, but they can retweet and like other tweets -- they just can't tweet, for now.

As for the attack, someone has hacked into Twitter and hit some of the largest accounts in the world including Bill Gates, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, his BFF Kanye, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West, President Barack Obama, his ex-VP Joe Biden, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and many others.

The scam hit their accounts, tweeting out that anyone who sent them Bitcoin to a bunch of different BTC wallet addresses, would receive double back. In a short amount of time over $169,000 has been raised into that account.

Last updated: Jul 15, 2020 at 07:27 pm CDT