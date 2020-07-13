Death Stranding launches on PC without ray tracing, PS5 version later

Kojima Productions says they 'looked into it and tested it', but decided against ray tracing in Death Stranding right now.

Death Stranding launches on PC today in under 24 hours, with Kojima Productions giving us some more nuggets on the game in the last hours before launch on the PC.

In a new interview with Digital Foundry, Kojima Productions' Technical Director Akio Sakamoto said that the team considered ray tracing, but ditched the idea soon after. Sakamoto said:

"We are certainly interested in the technology and have looked into it and tested it, but as we wanted to bring the PC version to PC users as soon as possible, we decided against implementing that feature this time. But we would like to consider it for our next titles".

He was also asked about the PlayStation 5 release of Death Stranding, to which he said:

"Right now, we are really focused on the PC version of Death Stranding, so we can't really say anything for the PS5. But once we take a little breath after launching the PC version, we would surely like to look into it deeper, and hope to let everyone know once we come to some decisions".

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)