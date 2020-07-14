Apple's rumored console could battle PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
Apple rumored to release ARM-based gaming console, would use its A-series silicon to compete against PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X.
Old school enthusiasts like me will remember Halo started out as an exclusive for the Mac, as Bungie was an Apple developer -- but then Microsoft acquired Bungie and turned Halo into a system seller for a new console at the time... called Xbox.
Well, it has been almost 20 years since the original Xbox launched and while Microsoft is months away from releasing the next-gen Xbox Series X console, it's time for some Apple console hype.
According to the latest rumors, Apple is reportedly working on its own ARM-based console according to MaruiQHD on Twitter. Right now Apple has its successful Apple TV 6 powered with its in-house A12X Bionic chip and its own dedicated cooling... so the company isn't too far away from having a console if it was to tap an ARM-based solution.
Remember, we had rumors not too long ago about a "gaming-focused" Mac that would cost $5000 and be for the esports market. That was only in December 2019, which might feel like a world away now, but if we are 1-2 years away from an ARM-based Apple console then it could change things in a big way.
Imagine a 'new Halo', a new franchise so good it can launch an entire console around -- Apple could take this very seriously and make some damage to the market as it stands right now.
What are your thoughts on an Apple console?