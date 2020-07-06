ASUS ROG gaming laptops dominate market share during COVID-19 pandemic

ASUS has experienced a huge uptick in gaming laptop sales in the month of April 2020, right in the middle of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

ASUS and ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming laptops represent close to 25% of ASUS laptop sales in April 2020, where surprisingly the higher-end ROG models with GeForce RTX graphics being the most popular, and best-selling laptops in the ASUS lineup. ASUS and ROG gaming laptops now command 22.6% of the global market share of laptops.

The company has had some kick ass laptops out this year, unveiling the world's first gaming laptop with a super-insane 300Hz display in the ROG Zephyrus S GX701. There are countless other superb gaming laptops that ASUS has in its arsenal -- and things are only going to get better towards the end of 2020 and into 2021 with the next-gen Radeon and GeForce graphics cards launching.

Expect some major new gaming laptops in the next 6 months from ASUS, where I'm sure that global 22.6% market share number will only increase.