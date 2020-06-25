Raja Koduri shows off Intel Xe GPU from Intel's Folsom labs in the US

These are our latest photos of Intel's new Xe GPU -- up close and personal thanks to Raja Koduri.

Raja Koduri has just been inside the Intel Folsom labs for a day trip to check on his baby: the Xe GPU architecture. Koduri tweeted:

Koduri teased the new 'BFP' as the big 'fabulous' package in the below tweet, with what appears to be the Arctic Sound prototypes in 1, 2, and 4 tile-based versions. This is the multi-chip module style that Intel seems to be going with, and now we have our juicy first photos from inside the Intel Folsom labs.

In the next tweet, there are a few things to note: first, Raja is wearing a face mask with 'Xe' branding on it. But in his hands? That would be the 'BFP' as he put it... the "big fabulous package".

In this photo, we should be expecting at least Intel DG1 (or possibly DG2) for the chip in the top right. That gigantic one should be the Arctic Sound prototype. This is the "BFP" that Raja was referring to, the Big Fabulous Package.

BFP should be the Xe-based HPC-focused data center accelerator.

In this photo we have the Intel BFP testing platform... the kind of thing that dreams are made of.

This is the Intel DG1 testing platform.