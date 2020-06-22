EKWB goes enterprise with waterblocks for workstation graphics cards

EKWB waterblocks can now cool your Quadro, Tesla, or Radeon Pro WX graphics card.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 11:47 pm CDT (1 min, 22 secs time to read)

EK Water Blocks has just flexed into a new part of the graphics card industry, unveiling a new professional range of products that will keep your workstation and server-grade graphics cards watercooled.

The new EK-Pro GPU WB series will dip your Quadro, Tesla, or Radeon Pro WX graphics cards toes in water -- with the new range designed from the ground up to cool the GPU, VRM, and VRAM of those professional-grade cards with liquid across critical components.

EKWB is using an Open Split-Flow design on its new EK-Pro GPU water block, with the water block itself featuring a low hydraulic flow restriction which is good for low speed, or a not-so-great pump setup, but maintains high thermal performance.

EKWB uses a machined nickel-plated copper thermal transfer plate on the EK-Pro GPU WB, while the top cover is manufactured from industrial-grade stainless steel. We also have EPDM rubber O-rings that make sure your water block is sealed tight, with brass standoffs pre-installed for super-easy assembly.

The new EK-Pro GPU WB RTX water blocks will work with:

  • NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000
  • NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000
  • NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000

There's also the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX 2080 Ti-Ni + Inox that works on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, while the EK-Pro GPU WB WX9100 is designed spefifically for -- you guessed it -- the AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 workstation graphic card.

All of the new EK-Pro water blocks and back plates are available right now to order over on the EK Webshop, with back plates on pre-order right now but expected to ship on June 23, 2020.

NEWS SOURCE:ekwb.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

