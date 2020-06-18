Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 aims directly at advanced users

Lenovo rolled out updated laptop computers this week, including the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3. Lenovo says this computer is aimed specifically at advanced users who want a high-performance Windows 10 laptop packing the 10th generation Intel H vPro mobile processors. Available processors go all the way up to the Core i9.

Paired up with that high-end processor is optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics. The laptop uses a 15.6-inch display with up to 600-nits of brightness. That level of brightness should make the screen easy to view even in brightly lit rooms or direct sunlight. Lenovo also wraps in Wi-Fi 6 and an optional CAT16 LTE-A wireless WAN card.

The latter allows the user to connect to LTE networks when Wi-Fi hotspots aren't available. One of the cooler features of the notebook is called Modern Standby, which helps users maintain a work-life balance by ensuring emails, messages, and updates are received even if the lid to the notebook is closed. The feature also allows rapid resume from distractions if the machine goes into sleep mode or the top is closed.

Lenovo plans to launch the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 starting in July. The base price is $1749, and you can bet a fully optioned machine will cost much more than that. Lenovo also recently rolled out what it claims to be the first 5G notebook in the world called the Flex 5G in the US. That notebook is designed for portability and can be purchased directly from Verizon on a 24-month installment plan.