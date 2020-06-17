Biostar motherboard BIOS updates enable AMD Ryzen 3000XT support

The new 3000XT processors are supported on Biostar AM4 motherboards thanks to new BIOS updates.

Biostar motherboards now support the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT series computer processors that use the Zen 2 architecture. Biostar motherboards are built using the AMD B550, and A520 chipsets gain support with newly available BIOS updates. The new XT range consists of the Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

The new processors are being supported by a BIOS update for the AM4 based motherboards. Two of the motherboards that support AMD's latest CPUs are the Racing B550GTA and Racing B550GTQ. Biostar says that the two new motherboards are designed to be the best available and are designed to support the latest hardware on the market.

Both motherboards have a Digital PWM controller that increases system efficiency. They also feature Dr. MOS that integrates driver ICs in high-side/low-side MOSFETs into a small package to reduce switching losses and enable superior efficiency and performance. The B550GTA supports 2.5Guard, which features 2.5G, offering higher transfer speeds than standard Ethernet connectors.

The board supports the latest PCIe 4.0 technology and better performance in gaming and multitasking. Multiple Biostar motherboards have BIOS updates available that allow them to support the new AMD processors.

The company wrote, "consumers can rest assured that their BIOSTAR AM4 motherboards are well supported for any processor upgrade without a hassle with easy to install BIOS updates that will improve system stability in a cost-efficient way. BIOSTAR always aims to provide unparalleled aftersales support for their products as an industry's leading brand." Owners needing to upgrade their BIOS can hit the Biostar website product page for their board and download the update. Biostar unveiled the Racing B450GT for Ryzen CPUs earlier this month.