Corsair One a100 features GeForce RTX and 3rd gen Ryzen 3000

Corsair has announced a new version of its compact gaming PC, the Corsair One. This version is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors and is called the Corsair One a100. Corsair pairs the third-generation AMD Ryzen 3000 processor with GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA and a bunch of other premium Corsair products. Corsair is well known for making RAM, cooling, and storage products.

One of the key design features of the Corsair One a100 is that it delivers productivity for content creation and "an extraordinary gaming experience" and refined chassis that takes up less that space the laptop. The machine will come in three configurations, each using the Ryzen 3000 Series processor ranging from the 12 core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

Graphics can be handled by up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU. Other hardware features include 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, optimized explicitly for the AMD processor. Storage is to a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD. The hallmark of the line is the small chassis that Corsair says is 25% the volume of a conventional desktop PC.

The machine uses a convection-assisted liquid cooling system to keep heat in check. A Corsair One a100 using a 3950X processor and RTX 2080 Ti GPU starts at $3999. That does make the machine about $500 cheaper than the One Pro i200 that features a 10th generation Intel processor and RTX 2080 Ti GPU.