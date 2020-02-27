Corsair ONE PRO i200: premium workstation PC costs $4499

Corsair's new ONE PRO i200 is a premium workstation with Intel's new 10th-gen CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Corsair's new ONE PRO i200 compact workstation-grade PC has been announced, packing in some seriously kick-ass components into something near impossibly small.

The new Corsair ONE PRO i200 packs a high-end 14-core, 28-thread Intel Core i9-10940X processor and flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Corsair also installs a huge 64GB of quad-channel VENGEANCE DDR4 memory that can handle virtually anything you throw at it when it comes to workstation use.

Corsair also packs in a super-fast 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD that will ensure you have super-fast loading times, and super-fast read/writes for everything you want to do. Corsair's new ONE PRO i200 workstation is not just a kick ass workstation PC, but it would be an insane gaming PC that would handle everything you throw at it all the way to 4K 60FPS gaming.

All of this is powered by Corsair's own SF750 PLATINUM small form factor PSU, with networking handled by Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GbE. I/O connectivity is plentiful as you'd expect for a high-end workstation rig, with 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1-channel audio, 2 x GbE, and 3 x DisplayPort connections on the back. Up front, we have 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0, and 1 x combination headphone/mic jack.

Corsair pre-installs Windows 10 Pro 64-bit onto the ONE PRO i200 workstation PC for you, as well as its in-house iCUE software and PC Doctor software.

The new Corsair ONE PRO i200 workstation PC comes with a 2-year warranty, and price of $4499.