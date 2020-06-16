Corsair Vengeance available with 10th Gen Core or Ryzen 3000 CPUs

The cheapest AMD-powered machine is right at $2000 with the cheapest Intel at $2450

Corsair has announced updates to its Vengeance gaming PCs. The Corsair Vengeance a4100 and i4200 gaming PCs are now available with AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors or 10th generation Intel Core processors. Whichever processor family you choose, the Corsair Vengeance can be fitted with GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA.

The a4100 uses AMD Ryzen processors, specifically a Ryzen 7 3700X. Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card supporting Ray-tracing technology. This machine is also available with a pre-installed Elgato 4K60 PRO capture card for content creators looking to record or stream their gameplay.

Other features include 16GB of 3200 MHz Vengeance RGB Pro memory, Hydro Series H60 Liquid CPU cooler, and RM750 80 Plus Gold-rated power. The Vengeance i4200 is the Intel system featuring a Core i7 10700KF processor featuring eight-cores and operating at up to 5.1 GHz. That machine uses NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and can be fitted with 16GB or 32GB of the same RAM. It also features the H60 liquid cooling system and an RM750 power supply.

The Vengeance computers are designed for easy upgradability, and all the hardware is packed inside a Corsair iCUE 220T RGB tempered glass case. The a4100 starts at $1999.99, while the i4200 starts at $2449.99. Corsair unveiled a Vengeance PC using all AMD hardware in January.