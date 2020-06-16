Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Check out this Miles Morales styled PlayStation 5 mock up in black

This is what a Miles Morales PlayStation 5 would look like, thanks to BossLogic (and Reddit!)

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 16, 2020 at 11:28 pm CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)

Seriously, the team at BossLogic have created another custom design influenced by a game -- a mock up of what they think a Miles Morales PS5 console would look like.

Check out this Miles Morales styled PlayStation 5 mock up in black 05 | TweakTown.comCheck out this Miles Morales styled PlayStation 5 mock up in black 06 | TweakTown.com
The console looks good, but is very minimalist compared to this fan made on that I spotted on Reddit. Seriously, check this out -- if the PlayStation 5 had that Spider-Man red glow throughout and the entire Spider-Man logo on top of the PS5 lit up -- wallets worldwide would cry.

There are a ton of positive comments on the custom PS5 on Reddit, I'd love to see a video mock up of this now.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

