More games during PlayStation 5 reveal ran at 30FPS, a few at 60FPS

Some of the PS5 games had dynamic resolutions at 1500p, just to hit 60FPS

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 12, 2020 at 9:55 pm CDT (2 mins, 2 secs time to read)

If you believed all the marketing and hype you'd think every single PlayStation 5 game was going to be blasting away at 4K 60FPS, 4K 120FPS, or 8K... yeah -- you might want to adjust your hype meters.

The good folks at Digital Foundry have done what they do best: deep dive on the resolution and operating frame rates of the games Sony showed off during its PlayStation event. Digital Foundry provides a kick ass, in-depth commentary on PS5 games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Gran Turismo 7.

The team has a list of what they think the expected frame rates are for some of the games on the PS5. It seems as though there are many more games at 30FPS, which is ultra disappointing given all the hype around the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

I expected 60FPS minimum given the absolutely mammoth upgrade in CPU and GPU power under the hoods of the next-gen consoles, but it seems we're going to be stuck at 30FPS. Except this time around, we should at least see console gamers getting native (or very close to it) 4K at 30FPS.

30 FPS

  • Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - 30 FPS
  • Stray - 30 FPS
  • Returnal - 30 FPS
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - 30 FPS
  • Demon's Souls - 30 FPS, but may offer 60 FPS mode
  • Destruction Allstars - Probably 30 FPS
  • Horizon: Forbidden West - Probably 30 FPS
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm - Probably 30 FPS

60 FPS

  • Gran Turismo 7 - 60 FPS
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - 60 FPS
  • Godfall - 60 FPS
  • Astro's Playroom - 60 FPS
  • Resident Evil VIII: Village - Probably 60 FPS
NEWS SOURCE:androidcentral.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

