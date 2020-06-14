Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Demon's Souls PS3 vs PS5 remake side-by-side comparison

These side-by-side screenshot comparisons show just how far the new Demon's Souls remake has transformed on PS5

Derek Strickland | Jun 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm CDT (1 min, 40 secs time to read)

Bluepoint and Sony Japan Studios are using PlayStation 5 hardware to breathe new life into an PS3 classic, and the results are incredible.

Demon's Souls is getting a fully-fledged next-gen remake on the PlayStation 5, complete with high-end visuals, smooth frame rates, and incredible ray-traced shadow and dynamic global illumination effects. The world has literally been recreated in stunning detail, creating a kind of visual marvel that not only resurrects the PS3 original, but rebirths it in a way not possible before now.

Read Also: Demon's Souls PS5 remake supports ray tracing, has a FPS priority mode

Thanks to awesome captures from Twitter user Illusory Wall, we can do some quick side-by-side comparisons to see just how much the game has transformed on PS5.

We don't know when Demons Souls is coming out, but it'll be a fully-fledged PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

