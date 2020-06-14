Demon's Souls PS3 vs PS5 remake side-by-side comparison

These side-by-side screenshot comparisons show just how far the new Demon's Souls remake has transformed on PS5

Bluepoint and Sony Japan Studios are using PlayStation 5 hardware to breathe new life into an PS3 classic, and the results are incredible.

Demon's Souls is getting a fully-fledged next-gen remake on the PlayStation 5, complete with high-end visuals, smooth frame rates, and incredible ray-traced shadow and dynamic global illumination effects. The world has literally been recreated in stunning detail, creating a kind of visual marvel that not only resurrects the PS3 original, but rebirths it in a way not possible before now.

Thanks to awesome captures from Twitter user Illusory Wall, we can do some quick side-by-side comparisons to see just how much the game has transformed on PS5.

We don't know when Demons Souls is coming out, but it'll be a fully-fledged PlayStation 5 exclusive.