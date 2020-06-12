G.Skill rolls out 16GB DDR4-4400 CL17 memory kits

G.Skill has spent time verifying its new memory kits perform on some of the most popular motherboards out there

G.Skill has announced the launch of new extreme-speed DDR4 memory kits that push 16GB and 8GB modules up to DDR4-4400 with low latency. Latencies for the memory are CL17-18-18-38 across-the-board under the Trident Z Royal family. G.Skill says that the memory modules are designed specifically for the latest Intel Z490 platform to achieve higher performance for gaming and content creation.

G.Skill says that as 32GB memory capacity becomes the standard for gaming and performance PC builds, it is rising to the challenge. The 32GB memory kit was stress-tested on an MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Plus motherboard using an Intel Core i5-10600K processor. The same memory was also tested on the ASRock Z490 Aqua motherboard using an Intel Core i9-10900K processor.

The high-speed, low-latency Trident Z Royal memory kits will be available via G.Skill worldwide distribution partners starting in Q3 2020. The memory modules are made using Samsung B-die ICs. The company has also announced some improved latencies for its 8GB x 2 DDR4-4400 kits.

G.Skill wrote, "G.SKILL is also lowering the memory latency of 16GB (8GBx2) kits at DDR4-4400 to CL17-18-18-38." The memory kit was validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA motherboard, based on the Intel Z490 chipset, with an Intel Core i9-10900K processor. The company hasn't announced pricing on its memory kits at this time. It has been a while since we talked about G.Skill, the last time was in November 2019 when it unveiled massive 256GB DDR4 RAM kits.