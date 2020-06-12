Computex 2020 cancelled because of COVID-19, see you all in 2021

I would only have just gotten home last week from Computex 2020 if it had gone ahead, which was postponed over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Now the organization that runs Computex, TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) have announced that Computex 2020 has officially been cancelled and that they look forward to seeing everyone at Computex 2021 which will run between June 1-5, 2021.

The next big IT trade show is CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) which we'll see in just over 6 months time in January 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.