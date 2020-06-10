Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New iMac featuring iPad Pro-style tipped for WWDC 2020

The iMac rumor sheds no light on what processors Apple might choose for the update

Shane McGlaun | Jun 10, 2020 at 10:02 am CDT (1 min, 21 secs time to read)

Apple has always been very big on the design of its products, and as such, it's made some beautiful gear over the years. One of its more attractive products is the new line of iPad Pro tablets that are almost all screen on the front. A new rumor is going around that says when WWDC 2020 kicks off later this month, one of the new products that will be unveiled is a new iMac that has style reminiscent of the current iPad Pro.

New iMac featuring iPad Pro-style tipped for WWDC 2020 01 | TweakTown.com

A past rumor has suggested that Apple will officially unveil new ARM-powered Macs at WWDC 2020. The rumor of the redesigned iMac comes from leaker Sonny Dickson. The rumor says that the new iMac will have Pro Display-like bezels, a T2 chip, AMD NAVI GPU, and will ditch the Fusion Drive.

Eliminating the Fusion Drive means that there will be no more hybrid storage inside the iMac. Instead, the new iMac is expected to use flash storage exclusively. iMac fans should be thrilled at this rumor as the machine hasn't been updated in over a year. Other rumors have suggested that an updated iMac was coming.

One mystery that remains with no specifications for processors tipped so far. Intel does have the Comet Lake line of processors, which would work inside a revamped iMac. Another rumor has claimed that Apple intends to launch a cheaper 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020. It's unclear if that smaller iMac will launch at WWDC.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com
