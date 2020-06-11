Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Battlefield 3 Remastered teased, could be what the franchise needs

DICE could surprise with Battlefield 3 Remastered, and steal some of that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fire

Jun 11, 2020

Battlefield 3 had some of the best multiplayer action of all time when it was released back in 2011, if you can believe it has been nearly 10 years since BF3, that is.

Well, now we have some rather interesting news in the form of a super-hot new rumor. Everything from here is the usual with rumor mill news, but there is supposedly a new Battlefield game in development: Battlefield 3 Remastered.

Battlefield 3 Remastered rumors don't get put out, they get super-charged when you have DICE executive producer on the Battlefield series, Aleksander Grondal, tweeting out that his lips are sealed on Twitter. We have no idea what is happening, no idea what is coming -- but a remaster of Battlefield 3 with next-gen Frostbite engine eye-candy and Metro with 64 players?

Sign me up, DICE.

Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

