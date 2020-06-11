Samsung 870 QVO SSD: 8TB of SSD storage will cost you $900

You might be salivating over our review on Sabrent's new champion Rocket Q NVMe 8TB SSD but if you can't afford $1500 on a new 8TB NVMe-based SSD... then maybe an 8TB 2.5-inch SSD will just have to do.

Amazon is now listing Samsung's QVO series SSD at up to 8TB, but the listing was quickly removed. There were two different varieties of Samsung's QVO series SSDs up for sale, with a 1TB and 8TB option -- but there will surely be 2TB and 4TB versions of the drive once they are officially on sale.

The pre-order price for the 1TB drive was $130 and is available starting June 30, while the much larger 8TB drive also costs a hell of a lot more at $900 -- and it will be available to purchase and install (literally) every single game you own on August 24.