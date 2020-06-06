AMD: our SmartShift tech will be on just one single laptop in 2020

Dell's G5 15 SE gaming laptop will be the only one with AMD SmartShift technology this year

AMD introduced its SmartShift technology earlier this year, tacked onto the new Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" APUs.

What is SmartShift and why does it matter? SmartShift is a pretty kick ass TDP management feature that can can dynamically adjust resources between a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU. This means that if the CPU needs more juice (remember, it's a laptop) then it will pull TDP resources from the GPU and throw them on the CPU, and vica versa.

Well, it will only be on a single laptop throughout the entire of 2020: Dell's G5 15 SE gaming laptop. The news comes directly from ex-Alienware and now Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD, Frank Azor.

In the recent "The Full Nerd" podcast by PCWorld, Azor said that laptop roadmaps are planned at least a year in advance and that most laptop makers didn't think AMD's new Ryzen 4000 mobile platform and SmartShift would be a big deal. So they waited, but because of the 1-year planning on laptops, Dell has a kinda exclusivity with SmartShift for 2020.