Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,111 News Posts

AMD: our SmartShift tech will be on just one single laptop in 2020

Dell's G5 15 SE gaming laptop will be the only one with AMD SmartShift technology this year

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 6, 2020 at 5:28 am CDT (1 min, 3 secs time to read)

AMD introduced its SmartShift technology earlier this year, tacked onto the new Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" APUs.

AMD: our SmartShift tech will be on just one single laptop in 2020 09 | TweakTown.com

What is SmartShift and why does it matter? SmartShift is a pretty kick ass TDP management feature that can can dynamically adjust resources between a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU. This means that if the CPU needs more juice (remember, it's a laptop) then it will pull TDP resources from the GPU and throw them on the CPU, and vica versa.

Well, it will only be on a single laptop throughout the entire of 2020: Dell's G5 15 SE gaming laptop. The news comes directly from ex-Alienware and now Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD, Frank Azor.

In the recent "The Full Nerd" podcast by PCWorld, Azor said that laptop roadmaps are planned at least a year in advance and that most laptop makers didn't think AMD's new Ryzen 4000 mobile platform and SmartShift would be a big deal. So they waited, but because of the 1-year planning on laptops, Dell has a kinda exclusivity with SmartShift for 2020.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$274.49
$274.49$274.49$294.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2020 at 3:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.