The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle up close and personal in new photos on Imgur

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 4, 2020

Now that some of the super-awesome custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X consoles are in the hands of some very lucky gamers, we're seeing real-world photos of the custom-made console.

A few lucky people who have gotten their hands-on it have shared photos on social media, with Reddit users Arasaka sharing some photos of their new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console. The photos go over everything from the retail packaging to close ups of the console, on every single angle of it.

The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 06 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 08 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 17 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 18 | TweakTown.com
  • Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - cyberpunk 2077 limited Edition
  • The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand
  • Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival
  • Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 03 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 04 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 05 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 07 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 09 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 10 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 11 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 15 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 13 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 14 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 12 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 16 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 19 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 20 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 21 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 22 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 23 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 24 | TweakTown.com
The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 01 | TweakTown.comThe custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible 02 | TweakTown.com
Xbox Wireless Controller - Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

$74.99
$74.99
