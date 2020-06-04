The custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X Limited Edition looks incredible
Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle up close and personal in new photos on Imgur
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 4, 2020 at 12:10 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs time to read)
Now that some of the super-awesome custom Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X consoles are in the hands of some very lucky gamers, we're seeing real-world photos of the custom-made console.
A few lucky people who have gotten their hands-on it have shared photos on social media, with Reddit users Arasaka sharing some photos of their new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console. The photos go over everything from the retail packaging to close ups of the console, on every single angle of it.
- Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - cyberpunk 2077 limited Edition
- The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand
- Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival
- Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app
NEWS SOURCES:imgur.com, reddit.com, wccftech.com