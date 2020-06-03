Unreal Engine 5 was built specifically for PlayStation 5's SSD

Epic says it rewrote the Unreal Engine 5's I/O optimizations to specifically leverage the PS5 SSD's blazing speeds

Epic Games has future-proofed its high-end Unreal Engine 5 technology specifically for next-gen storage tech like the PlayStation 5's blazing-fast SSD.

The PlayStation 5's SSD is true next-gen tech. The PS5's SSD is built on PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage that sports a 12-channel memory controller, which enables up to 5.5GB/sec raw data transfers, and 9GB/sec compressed streaming. This kind of speed is 100x faster than the PS4, and will allow instantaneous open-world gaming with no loading screens.

But the games-making software and tools to push the hardware to its limits are still in its infancy, and Epic is laying the seeds to ensure Unreal Engine 5 enables the full might of the console's storage.

In a recent interview with VG247, Epic's vice president of engineering Nick Penwarden praises the PS5's storage tech.

"The PlayStation 5 provides a huge leap in both computing and graphics performance, but its storage architecture is also truly special."

"The ability to stream in content at extreme speeds enables developers to create denser and more detailed environments, changing how we think about streaming content. It's so impactful that we've rewritten our core I/O subsystems for Unreal Engine with the PlayStation 5 in mind."

This echoes the sentiments of Epic boss Tim Sweeney, who said the PlayStation 5's SSD was 'god tier' and way beyond today's PC storage:

"Unreal Engine 5 is really a generational leap or more in technological capabilities. The hardware that Sony is absolutely phenomenal. Not only an unprecedented amount of graphics power but also a completely new storage architecture that blows most past architectures out of the water and is far ahead of even the state-of-the-art highest-end PCs you can buy," Sweeney said on a Summer Games Fest stream.

"Sony is pioneering here with the PlayStation 5 architecture. It's got a God-tier storage system which is pretty far ahead of PCs, bon a high-end PC with an SSD and especially with NVMe, you get awesome performance too."

Sony's PlayStation 5 will release Holiday 2020, and the big June 4 reveal has been delayed to an undetermined time due to civil unrest in the United States.

PlayStation 5 SSD specs:

5.5GB/sec uncompressed speeds, 9GB/sec compressed

Custom 12-channel memory controller

100x faster than PS4 HDD storage

Likely built on QLC 3D NAND, possibly uses Samsung's 6th-gen chips

7nm SoC features custom I/O complex to accelerate decompresssion

Five main goals of the PS5's SSD: