Arma developer: It's not true, Tencent didn't buy us

Arma developer Bohemia Interactive is still 100% independent and hasn't been bought out

The reports are false, and Tencent didn't buy Arma developer Bohemia Interactive. The studio is still completely independent and in control over its own destiny.

Billion-dollar Chinese titan Tencent has more hands in the games industry than any other company, but its grasp hasn't extended to Bohemia Interactive. Today Bohemia marketing exec Petr Polacek squashed rumors of a Tencent buyout:

"It's not true. Tencent didn't buy us. Bohemia Interactive remains an independent studio. We don't know where this information came from," Polacek told Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

Bohemia is actually a pretty good acquisition target, but the company is likely to sell. It's a developer-publisher mostly known for the Arma series, and while its earnings are private, the dev isn't in dire straights. That doesn't mean much, though. Lots of big-earning devs have come under Tencent's thrall including Riot Games and Path of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games.

More recently Tencent helped save System Shock 3's troubled development with a hefty investment into the project.