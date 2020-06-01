LG 34-inch UltraWide curved display is $300 off at Newegg

Gamers wanting a new computer monitor that offers a wider view or office users wanting a screen that can show more content side-by-side will want to check out the LG 34CB99-W. This is a wide aspect ratio curved computer monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The native resolution of the screen is 3440 x 1440, and it supports 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

Currently, the display is on sale at Newegg with a discount of $300 for about the next 16 hours as of writing. That $300 discount brings the regular $999.99 price tag down to $699.99. AMD FreeSync is supported, and the monitor has an HDMI input, DisplayPort, USB Type-C, and a stand that is height adjustable and tilts.

LG integrates Screen Split 2.0 technology allowing users to resize and display multiple windows at once with 14 options, including four picture-in-picture modes. The display is Energy Star qualified. Other specifications include 10-bit color depth and typical brightness of 300 cd/m2. The contrast ratio is 1000:1 typical, and the display has 178° viewing angles horizontal and vertical.

One of the USB-C ports supports Quick Charge for faster charging of mobile devices. A seven-watt speaker is integrated, and the stand adjusts through a height range of 110 mm and can tilt from -5 to 20°. The display is wall mountable in ways 13.9 pounds without the stand or 18.5 pounds with the stand. It ships with the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C cables so it's ready to go right out of the box. Newegg also offers free shipping with estimated delivery around June 5.