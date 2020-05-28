HBO Max is live, Netflix and Disney+ competitor costs $15 per month

The launch of HBO Max is here: with the $15-per-month service to compete against Netflix, Disney+

The day is here: HBO Max has officially launched, with the new subscription service costing $15 per month and competing directly against Disney+ and Netflix. You can read everything you need to know about HBO Max here.

The launch hasn't been perfect, but the library is better than most on day one -- offering a gigantic library of content in the form of cartoons, TV shows, and movies from Warner Bros. At $15 per month, it's the most expensive streaming service on the market, but it has lots of content to binge -- HBO Originals coming soon, and exclusives like Zack Snyder's Justice League.

You can binge every single series of Friends, or The Big Bang Theory -- or dive right into some of the largest movies WB has in its catalog. This includes DCEU movies like Aquaman and Wonder Woman (others to come) as well as the Harry Potter movies, and so much more.

HBO Max breaks content into different "hubs" where it offers libraries of content, this includes: HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, TCM, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchy Roll and Looney Tunes. You won't be starved for content, that's for sure.

If you are in the HBO hub then you'll have every single episode of Game of Thrones at your disposal, as well as The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and so much more.

