Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,611 Reviews & Articles | 60,955 News Posts

HBO Max is live, Netflix and Disney+ competitor costs $15 per month

The launch of HBO Max is here: with the $15-per-month service to compete against Netflix, Disney+

Anthony Garreffa | May 28, 2020 at 12:26 am CDT (2 mins, 3 secs time to read)

The day is here: HBO Max has officially launched, with the new subscription service costing $15 per month and competing directly against Disney+ and Netflix. You can read everything you need to know about HBO Max here.

The launch hasn't been perfect, but the library is better than most on day one -- offering a gigantic library of content in the form of cartoons, TV shows, and movies from Warner Bros. At $15 per month, it's the most expensive streaming service on the market, but it has lots of content to binge -- HBO Originals coming soon, and exclusives like Zack Snyder's Justice League.

You can binge every single series of Friends, or The Big Bang Theory -- or dive right into some of the largest movies WB has in its catalog. This includes DCEU movies like Aquaman and Wonder Woman (others to come) as well as the Harry Potter movies, and so much more.

HBO Max breaks content into different "hubs" where it offers libraries of content, this includes: HBO, DC, Sesame Workshop, TCM, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchy Roll and Looney Tunes. You won't be starved for content, that's for sure.

If you are in the HBO hub then you'll have every single episode of Game of Thrones at your disposal, as well as The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and so much more.

You can read everything you need to know about HBO Max right here, the recent rumor that Zack Snyder's Justice League will cost far more than $30 million to finish, and all about Zack Snyder's Justice League here.

Buy at Amazon

Man of Steel (2013)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$14.99$9.99$6.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2020 at 10:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tweaktown.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.