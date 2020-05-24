ASRock's new Z490 AQUA motherboard smashes 4 world records

My wallet kinda cried a little when I originally saw ASRock's insane Z490 AQUA motherboard -- as it costs over $1000, but now it has been used by an overclocker to smash 4 world records.

Overclocker 'Splave' used the ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard along with Intel's new Core i9-10900KF processor to secure himself 4 global first-place positions in benchmarks. The benchmarks in question are the wPrime-1024M, GPUPI for CPU, Cinebench R20, and Cinebench R11.5.

Splave smashed the wPrime-1014M benchmark, securing first place with the Core i9-10900KF with 35sec 562ms and the 10900KF processor clocked at 7070MHz. The GPUPI for CPU - 1B has a new record of 1min 25sec 15ms on the Core i9-10900KF and ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard.

Cinebench R20 wasn't left out of Splave's warpath, setting a new record for the Core i9-10900KF with 9108 marks, with the CPU clocked at 6935.4MHz. Cinebench R11.5 was also used, with a new record of 42.17 points on the Core i9-10900KF this time clocked at 7036MHz.

You can read more about Splave's overclocking achievements using the ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard here.