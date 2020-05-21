AMD drops Ryzen 9 3900X price, as Intel launches its Core i9-10900K

Intel's new Core i9-10900K drops, AMD decides to slash the price of its Ryzen 9 3900X processor to just $410

Intel might have juts launched its new 10th Gen CPUs with the new flagship Core i9-10900K processor, but you didn't think AMD would take it sitting on their hands this time around, did you?

AMD's third-gen Ryzen 9 3900X processor can now be found on Amazon for just $410, its lowest price yet: offering 10 cores and 20 threads of Zen 2 processing power. AMD launched the Ryzen 9 3900X at $500 so this price drop to $410 is pretty hefty, while Intel intros its new Core i9-10900K at $500.

You're getting a 10C/20T with the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X having its base CPU clock at 3.8GHz and its max boost clock of 4.6GHz -- this lags behind Intel's new Core i9-10900K which is also a 10C/20T chip, but has its Turbo Boost Max 3.0 ceiling of 5.3GHz. Hell, someone has already pushed it right up to the dizzying heights of 7.7GHz using liquid helium cooling, too.

Intel might beat AMD ever so slightly in benchmarks with its Core i9-10900K, but now the Ryzen 9 3900X can be found for $410 it means AMD is offering some truly unbeatable pricing right now.