Intel's new Core i9-10900K already pushed to 7.7GHz across all cores

Intel stretches out that 14nm++++++ and has overclockers pushing the Core i9-10900K to 7.7GHz on ALL cores

Anthony Garreffa | May 20, 2020 at 10:00 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)

Intel launched its new flagship Core i9-10900K processor yesterday, and within the first 24 hours it was already put to the test and pushed well past its regular 5.3GHz all-core overclock.

Overclocker 'Elmor' has pushed his Core i9-10900K all the way to 7.7GHz, or exactly 7707.62MHz -- on all 10 cores of the Core i9-10900K. Elmor kept his Core i9-10900K processor cool enough for the huge overclock with liquid helium cooling, and throwing 1.194V into the chip.

Elmor used an ASUS ROG Maximus XII APEX motherboard, and a single stick of DDR4-4600 RAM. He also used Windows XP for his legendary overclock of the Core i9-10900K at 7.7GHz, too.

