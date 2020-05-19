Original gangster Mafia game reborn in new engine with HUGE upgrades

The new Mafia re-release isn't just a remaster, but a full-on remake in Mafia 3's upgraded engine

The original 2002 PlayStation 2 classic Mafia is getting remade for current-gen hardware, complete with massively enhanced visuals and improved effects.

Today 2K Games and Hangar 13 revealed even more tidbits on the Mafia: Definitive Edition, a full-on remake that's launching August 28 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has been reborn in Mafia 3's refined engine, complete with 4K HDR fidelity upgrades, more dynamic physics systems, and realistic lighting.

Mafia: Definitive Edition key features

4K HDR support

Remade in Mafia 3's games engine

New original musical score

New high-end visuals, physics systems, lighting effects

Lost Heaven has been expanded with more surface area to explore

Motorcycles added to the game

New collectibles

All of Hangar 13's major studios collaborated on the Mafia: Definitive Edition remake, and the game will be sold separately for $40 or as part of the new Mafia Trilogy bundle which includes Mafia II remastered alongside Mafia III with all its DLCs.

"The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series fans still revere it," said Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman, who led the development of Mafia: Definitive Edition across Hangar 13's offices in Brno, Brighton, Prague, and Novato.

"Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players, and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy's story with a stellar modern presentation and new story elements and gameplay features."

Here's a side-by-side comparison of the 2002 original to the 2020 remake, courtesy of Twitter user Hussain Nusair: