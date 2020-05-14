Futuristic PlayStation 5 controller packs an LCD screen and transforms

What if the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller actually had a built-in LCD screen? What if it transformed like Optimus Prime? One modder answers that question.

Renowned 3D artist Iskander Utebayev, who's known for crazy iPhone concepts, just made a mind-blowing PS5 controller concept befit for the futuristic year 2020. The custom DualSense is basically a miniature Switch-like hybrid that has a full-color LCD touchscreen panel housed in the center that mirrors the PS5's main output screen.

That's not it, though. The controller actually evolves and splits apart like a futuristic cyberpunk creation, exposing two touchscreen strips with RGB coloring. It's a 3D render of what could've been if Sony went all-in on this transformative peripheral idea. But it's not based in reality--a controller like this would run out of battery life real fast. Still, though, it's fun to dream.

The real DualSense is much different. Sony's actual PlayStation 5 controller is an evolution of the DualShock 4, but the main innovative features are the built-in haptic feedback improvements like the adaptive triggers, new sensitive rumble tech, and of course the Create Button, which could be used to create custom playable gameplay demos and send them off to friends.

DualSense PS5 controller: