Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,599 Reviews & Articles | 60,719 News Posts

Futuristic PlayStation 5 controller packs an LCD screen and transforms

This crazy custom dual-screen DualSense PS5 controller transforms like Optimus Prime

Derek Strickland | May 14, 2020 at 01:28 pm CDT (1 min, 44 secs time to read)

What if the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller actually had a built-in LCD screen? What if it transformed like Optimus Prime? One modder answers that question.

Renowned 3D artist Iskander Utebayev, who's known for crazy iPhone concepts, just made a mind-blowing PS5 controller concept befit for the futuristic year 2020. The custom DualSense is basically a miniature Switch-like hybrid that has a full-color LCD touchscreen panel housed in the center that mirrors the PS5's main output screen.

That's not it, though. The controller actually evolves and splits apart like a futuristic cyberpunk creation, exposing two touchscreen strips with RGB coloring. It's a 3D render of what could've been if Sony went all-in on this transformative peripheral idea. But it's not based in reality--a controller like this would run out of battery life real fast. Still, though, it's fun to dream.

The real DualSense is much different. Sony's actual PlayStation 5 controller is an evolution of the DualShock 4, but the main innovative features are the built-in haptic feedback improvements like the adaptive triggers, new sensitive rumble tech, and of course the Create Button, which could be used to create custom playable gameplay demos and send them off to friends.

DualSense PS5 controller:

  • USB Type-C charging
  • Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
  • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
  • New Create button
  • Touchpad
  • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
  • Improved battery
  • Built-in speaker
Buy at Amazon

God of War - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.99
$17.15$15.57$17.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2020 at 1:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:instagram.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.