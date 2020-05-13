Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's how to tune into NVIDIA's reveal of the next-gen Ampere GPU

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will unveil the new Ampere A100 GPU, and more, right here!

Anthony Garreffa | May 13, 2020 at 07:59 pm CDT (1 min, 7 secs time to read)

NVIDIA will be unveiling its next-gen Ampere GPU architecture tomorrow morning, with the super-insane Ampere A100 GPU to lead the charge as well as a bunch of A100-powered systems.

We are to expect NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang to burst out onto a (virtual) stage and unveil the new Ampere GPU architecture, talk about the latest innovations that NVIDIA has achieved in AI, high performance computing (HPC), data science, autonomous machines, healthcare, and graphics during the GTC 2020 online keynote.

I was fully booked and I'm sure many hundreds of others were, for the annual GTC 2020 which was meant to kick off on March 23 -- but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA shifted gears to go all-online for GTC 2020 this year, with the full announcements that will be in the keynote to be found here.

Tune into NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2020 keynote right here.

