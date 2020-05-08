Tile and Intel team up to prevent people from losing their laptop

Tile says that its technology could wind up in nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices at the chip level in the next five years

Tile is a company best known for creating small tags that allow users to find things they've lost, such as laptops, bags, and car keys. Tile has announced that it will be collaborating with Intel to bring the Tile "finding power" to PC OEMs. The collaboration means that coming Intel-powered laptop and notebook computers will be findable if misplaced or stolen.

Tile says that the updated Intel solutions are expected to be available later this year for OEM adoption. The technology will allow PC users to find their laptop or notebook even if the device is in sleep mode. Both the Tile and Intel teams are working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers.

"This collaboration with Tile is an exciting addition to our world-class wireless connectivity solutions. We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs," said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President, Compute Client Group, General Manager Wireless Solutions Group, Intel.

The tie-up with Intel comes on the heels of Tile announcing its first commercial laptop product with HP. Tile also says that in a recent global survey it conducted, nearly half of all respondents said the most common place they lose items was their own home. The survey showed that 72% of those who participated felt the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be "very" or "extremely valuable." Tile says working with Intel and leading BLE chip manufacturers gives it the power to integrate the Tile finding technology into nearly 30 billion consumer electronic devices at the chip level over the next five years.