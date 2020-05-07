Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,590 Reviews & Articles | 60,568 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA wants to 'leap frog' AMD and 'prevent them' from getting biggerflame

LG Velvet gets official in Korea with support for a Wacom stylus

In South Korea, the LG Velvet costs the equivalent of about $734 with no indication of when it will come to other markets

Shane McGlaun | May 7, 2020 at 01:02 pm CDT (1 min, 25 secs time to read)

Details on the LG Velvet smartphone have been leaking for a while, and the smartphone has now gone official in Korea. One key feature for the smartphone is support for a Wacom stylus and up to 4096 pressure levels. The smartphone also comes with the Nebo handwriting app preinstalled, allowing users to get the most out of the stylus support.

LG Velvet gets official in Korea with support for a Wacom stylus 01 | TweakTown.com

The official specifications mirror the specs leaked previously and include a 6.8-inch POLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Native resolution is 2460x1080, and the smartphone runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Storage expansion is possible via a microSD card slot.

The rear camera array has a 48-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit. Power comes from a 4300 mAh internal battery that supports fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP 68 dust and water resistance.

The operating system is Android 10 with the LG customized user interface over the top. The device has debuted in South Korea with four colors available, including Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset priced at KRW 899,800, which is about $734 in the United States. The Illusion Sunset color is the most interesting with the color scheme that fades from a yellow hue at the top, to orange in the middle, to red on the bottom. The official on-sale date is May 15 with preorders starting May 8. It's unclear when the device might come to other markets.

Buy at Amazon

LG G8 ThinQ

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$399.99
$399.99$599.99$699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/7/2020 at 11:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pocketnow.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.